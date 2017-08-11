House collapses in Cambridge, lands on parked car

(WHDH) — A portion of an abandoned home in Cambridge collapsed Friday morning and debris fell into the street, landing on a parked car.

Officials said the home on Cedar Street, which was being demolished, ended up in the roadway around 8 a.m.

A car was crushed, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

The road is shut down and crews are working to clear the debris.

Police, Fire and DPW officials are on the scene.

