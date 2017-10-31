House goes up in flames in Boxford

BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews were on the scene late Tuesday night after a house caught fire in Boxford.

Power had been restored to the neighborhood earlier in the evening Tuesday, shortly before the fire call came in. Firefighters said the recent storm had knocked down trees in the area, which blocked the fire department from some roads.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

