House OKs 2 bills on illegal immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has approved two bills to crack down on illegal immigration, a key priority for President Donald Trump.

One bill would strip federal dollars from self-proclaimed “sanctuary” cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities, while a separate measure would stiffen punishments for people who re-enter the U.S. illegally.

The sanctuary measure was approved 228-195, while the bill to punish deportees was approved 257-167. The bills now go to the Senate.

Trump, who often railed against illegal immigration during his presidential campaign, is hailing passage of the House bills and urging the Senate to act “save American lives.” Trump met at the White House this week with more than a dozen family members of those killed by people in the country illegally.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)