LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lowell.

The home is on Concord Street and the fire appears to have started in the attic of the home.

Extensive damage has been done to the front of the house.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)