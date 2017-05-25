House Oversight Committee waits for documents from Comey

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Wednesday deadline has come and gone and the House Oversight Committee says it has still not received the documents it requested from former FBI director James Comey about his meetings with President Trump.

Sources say, before testifying, Comey first wants to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller. A sign that Mueller’s investigation into Russia is taking precedence over Congress.

One memo, which allegedly states Trump asked Comey to shut down his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, is central to all of the probes.

“If he has such a document, that would add credence to his testimony,” said Sen. Jack Reed. “Given his training as a lawyer and his professional skills, he would want to document not just verbally but in writing if he has such documents.”

And lawmakers are turning up the heat on Flynn, who refused to provide documents to the House Intelligence Committee.

Flynn already invoked his Fifth Amendment rights this week to avoid cooperating with the Senate investigation.

Now the Senate Intelligence Committee is narrowing it’s request, with new subpoenas targeting his businesses.

Flynn has until the end of the month to comply and the chair of the committee pledged to do whatever it takes to get Flynn’s documents.

“We’ll seek additional counsel’s advice on how to proceed forward,” said Sen. Richard Burr. “At the end of that option is a contempt charge. And I’ve said that everything is on the table.”

