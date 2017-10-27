House Speaker DeLeo orders review of State House’s harassment policy

BOSTON (WHDH) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) has ordered a comprehensive review of the State House’s harassment policy after several claims of sexual harassment were reported.

“Since I have been Speaker of the House, this institution has endeavored to create a positive work environment for all of our members, employees and visitors,” said DeLeo. “To hear that we may have failed is deeply troubling to me.”

In an article published by the Boston Globe, at least a dozen women anonymously detailed stories of sexual harassment at the State House from both lawmakers and staff over the past 20 years. One lobbyist said a lawmaker suggested a sexual favor in return for vote, while another said she saw a few legislators looking at pornography on a phone during formal sessions. While the article did not name any names, it said some of those involved still work on Beacon Hill.

State Rep. Alice Peisch (D-Wellesley) said she never witnessed anything like the women in the article did but said she was disappointed the women did not feel comfortable reporting anything.

“I’m quite distrubed to think that there are people who still feel like they cannot come forward,” said Peisch.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) also weighed in, saying, “I am appalled and saddened to learn of recent reports on Beacon Hill and support the House’s decision to review policies to create a safer environment and encourage reporting of any misconduct.”

