House to vote on changes to casino gambling compact

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The House of Representatives is expected to approve amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut’s first casino on non-tribal land.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says House members will vote Monday on amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans.

The revised agreements ensure that a proposed satellite casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts’ casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, will not compromise the state’s current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, who own Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun in southeastern Connecticut.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the tribal leaders signed the revised agreements last week.

The state Senate and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs also needs to sign them.

