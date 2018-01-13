ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town has evacuated a housing complex for the elderly after an ice mass broke free in a nearby river and threatened to flood the area.

Officials in the town of Athol say an ice mass broke off in Millers River and struck the Exchange Street Bridge around 7 a.m. Saturday, sweeping away equipment that attaches a water line to the bridge.

Authorities closed the bridge and evacuated the nearby Morton Meadows housing complex as the river’s water rose higher.

Residents at the complex were taken to the town hall but most had been picked up by relatives by 3 p.m. No one has been injured.

The Salvation Army is helping a handful of remaining residents at the town hall and is arranging an overnight shelter as a precaution.

