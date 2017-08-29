Houston furniture store owner opens his 2 stores as shelters

HOUSTON (WHDH) — A furniture store owner in Houston is helping people displaced by Harvey by opening his two stores as shelters to hundreds of people.

Jim McIngvale, known to people in Houston as “Mattress Mack,” offered his Gallery Furniture stores as shelters. Between his two stores, McIngvale has given shelter to more than 600 people.

“We’re thrilled to have these people here and life dealt them a bad hand, we’re trying to help them relieve some of the stress and anxiety that’s on them right now,” said McIngvale.

