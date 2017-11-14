HOUSTON (WHDH) - A Houston furniture store plans to open for Thanksgiving to serve free meals.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale owns Gallery Furniture. He told ABC’s Good Morning America Monday that his North Freeway location will be open for eight hours on the holiday.

McIngvale said the store hopes to have as many as 5,000 people drop by. He also said he is looking for volunteers to help out.

Several Houston-area organization and businesses are stepping up to serve free Thanksgiving meals this year, as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

