HOUSTON (WHDH) — A news crew caught on camera a violent shootout on one of Houston’s busiest streets.

A rear-end collision quickly became much more than a minor accident.

The incident escalated between the two male drivers when they both raised their guns, firing at each other in the middle of traffic.

Officers took cover behind cars before moving in and arresting the men, one of whom was shot during the confrontation.

