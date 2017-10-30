Houston officer who helped rescue people during Harvey gifted World Series tickets

HOUSTON (WHDH) — A sports store in Houston honored a police officer for saving hundreds of people during Hurricane Harvey with tickets to the World Series.

Officer Norbert Ramon, 55, worked 12-hour shifts and helped save more than 200 people. Ramon did so while facing his own health battle; Ramon was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last year and it has since spread to his liver and lungs. Doctors told him he has five years to live.

Ramon said he went to work in the middle of his chemotherapy because he was worried about those who needed help.

“Hospital was kind of concerned with what I was doing but once I’m working, you’re all go, you don’t worry about yourself. You worry about who you’re there to help.”

As a thank you, the director of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Houston gave Ramon two tickets to Game 4 of the World Series. Ramon was also given two Astros jerseys.

“It just picks up my spirit. Big time,” said Ramon.

Ramon said he hopes his story can inspire others.

