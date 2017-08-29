Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A police officer in his patrol car drowned Sunday morning after becoming trapped in the floodwaters in Houston.

Sergeant Steve Perez, an officer with more than 30 years of experience on the Houston police force, died after getting stuck on I-45 due to Harvey’s torrential flooding, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The officer was said to be “trying different routes” on his way to work and accidentally took a “wrong turn” onto a badly flooded road.

The officer was unable to escape his cruiser.

