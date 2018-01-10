Houston serial robbery suspect known for having info tattooed on forehead

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A case in Houston is getting a lot of attention because of a serial robbery suspect’s distinctive tattoo.

Authorities say the man has his social security number tattooed on his forehead.

Businesses across North Houston have reportedly been menaced by a single man on a bicycle.

Robert Wooten, 40, is a career criminal who at some point decided he would tattoo the information on his forehead. He has also tattooed his area code on his neck.

Nobody has been hurt in the string of robberies, but police say Wooten is on the loose and unpredictable.

