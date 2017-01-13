Houston’s Osweiler says Brady is ‘most poised’ quarterback in NFL

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady enters the postseason with the most starts and wins in NFL playoff history. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is 22-9 in 31 career postseason starts.

Brady’s counterpart, Brock Osweiler, will be making just his second career start in the playoffs.

History aside, both defenses are bracing for a tough challenge. And both quarterbacks had only great things to say when asked about each another.

Osweiler may be outmatched heading into Saturday’s game, but Brady still praised Osweiler’s athletic ability.

“He’s an athletic guy. Obviously I think he had a couple division I basketball scholarships coming out of high school so, he’s a guy that you know knows what he’s looking at,” Brady said of Osweiler. “He can read defenses and understands at times he can get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs.”

Osweiler spoke about what he thinks makes Brady such a great player.

“I just think the guy’s the most poised quarterback in the NFL,” Osweiler said. “He does not get rattled at all. Most of the time he stays calm and that’s what makes him so good. He just stays calm back there, even when you do get the pressure, he steps up and make the best pass.”

