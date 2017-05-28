Hoverboard in Kansas catches fire and destroys garage

A hoverboard exploded in a Kansas family home.

Teenagers were charging the hoverboard when the garage caught fire and was destroyed.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and there were no injuries.

An officer said that the batteries in hoverboards are the same batteries in the cell-phones that have been exploding.

He said the batteries are made of lithium, meaning they get extremely hot, and anything close to them has potential to catch fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)