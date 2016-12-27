Hoverboard sparks Christmas Day fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – New Haven fire officials say a toy hoverboard appears to be the cause of a Christmas Day apartment fire that displaced four people and sent one to the hospital.

Battalion Chief Ben Vargas says the blaze Sunday night was limited to one room and was quickly extinguished.

One of the apartment’s four occupants was taken to the hospital after complaining of difficulty breathing.

