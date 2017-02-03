How each state lawmaker voted on legislative pay raises

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts bill providing nearly $18 million in pay raises for top lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges became law Thursday after the Democratic-controlled Legislature overturned a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Senate voted 31-9 after an earlier 116-43 vote in the House, both above the two-thirds threshold needed to override a veto by Baker, who along with other critics had said the raises were inappropriate at a time when the state’s fiscal outlook remained cloudy.

7News reporter Kim Lucey posted photos of the roll call in the House and Senate with how each member of the legislative body voted.

For those asking, here's how #MAHouseOfReps voted on pay raises yesterday. Will post senate vote next! @7News pic.twitter.com/DjTcYymkHX — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)