How to help Las Vegas

Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the casino, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(WHDH) — In the aftermath of the deadliest shooting in US history, there are a number of ways for you to offer support and assistance to those in need in Las Vegas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, called the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund, to “provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

Another resource, the National Compassion Fund, distributes 100 percent of funds directly to victims, according to their website.

Officials in Las Vegas say that overwhelming turnout for blood donations has met demand, and no blood is needed right now. Locally, however, there is always a need for blood donation. Consider giving blood in your area. Here are a list of local donation centers.

Additionally, don’t forget to share the phone number set up for those looking to reach loved ones in Las Vegas. That number is 800-536-9488.

Finally, anyone who is in the Las Vegas area can volunteer to offer transportation and find other ways to help can do so via this Facebook page.

