How to Help: Zoo New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Making hippos smile… one chomp at a time!

Tracy Lindboe is one of many volunteers at the Franklin Park Zoo.

“Everything you do is really directly impacting the animal’s quality of life, so that’s pretty neat,” she says.

We asked her about her typical day.

“We usually come in around 8 or 8:30,” she replies. “The lead keeper finds us and she’ll tell me which routine I’m doing. I’m usually doing the hippo or tapir routine.”

She cleans the leftover food, the pools and water features, soiled bedding and then makes the animals’ meals.

They let us lend a hand to take on some of the volunteer duties.

“We are looking for people who share our love of animals and our mission for conservation so we want people who want to become engaged in that mission,” says Cynthia Mead, the Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Programming.

She says anyone can donate their time to the zoo, as long as you are 18 or older.

“So you don’t have to come with any experience,” said Mead, “we’ll give you that.”

“If you care about animals and care about preserving some of the most vulnerable species on our planet,” says Tracy, “this is a great job for you. And you’re definitely going to need some rubber boots, ‘cause it can be messy!”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)