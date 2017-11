AUBURN HILLS, MI (WHDH) — Huge flames broke out at a pipeline in Michigan.

A leak on a high-pressure gas main caused the fire, officials said.

The flames got so intense that firefighters could not get near the scene.

The company shut down the pipeline so the fire could burn itself out.

Police said all of the area’s 9-1-1 lines went down because of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)