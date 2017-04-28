COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A huge fire that burned for days in a six-story apartment building under construction in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital has now been declared extinguished.

A fire official announced Friday afternoon that the fire that started Monday morning in the building near the University of Maryland campus is completely out.

Mark Brady, a fire department spokesman in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, says firefighters also have ended their 24-hour monitoring of the building for any flare-ups.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $39 million.

Though investigators say the fire appeared accidental, they haven’t determined exactly how or where it started.

The building was to include apartments and retail space. It prompted the university to cancel classes for a time because of heavy smoke and poor air quality.

