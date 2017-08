A Mega-Millions Jackpot winner will be announced tonight.

People around the country have bought tickets in hopes of winning the $393-million dollars.

Although this is the biggest Mega-Millions jackpot in a while, it is not record breaking.

After taxes, the winner will walk away with almost $250-million.

The winning numbers will be drawn tonight at 11 p.m.

