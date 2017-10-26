Hull Police officer and K9 involved in crash with elderly man in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Officials said a Hull Police K9 vehicle was involved in a crash in Bridgewater Thursday morning.

The vehicle crashed on Bedford Street near Grove Street, according to police.

Bridgewater Police said the officer was on his way to a training class when an 81-year-old Franklin man pulled out in front of him.

The crash caused the elderly man to drive into a telephone pole.

The roof of the senior citizen’s car had to be cut off for crews to reach him.

The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries including lacerations to his head.

The elderly man also suffered serious injuries but is said to be recovering.

Latest: officer hurt in @HullPolice cruiser crash had lacerations to his head. K9 in back wasn't hurt. #7News pic.twitter.com/E30XZ0zkK7 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) October 26, 2017

Both men were taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

The K9 in the back of the truck was not injured.

