Hull Police officer and K9 involved in crash with elderly man in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Officials said a Hull Police K9 vehicle was involved in a crash in Bridgewater Thursday morning.
The vehicle crashed on Bedford Street near Grove Street, according to police.
Bridgewater Police said the officer was on his way to a training class when an 81-year-old Franklin man pulled out in front of him.
The crash caused the elderly man to drive into a telephone pole.
The roof of the senior citizen’s car had to be cut off for crews to reach him.
The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries including lacerations to his head.
The elderly man also suffered serious injuries but is said to be recovering.
Both men were taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital.
The K9 in the back of the truck was not injured.
