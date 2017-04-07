Human remains discovered in Dedham, authorities say

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Authorities say human remains were found this week in Dedham.

The remains of a woman were discovered in a wooded area of High Street, according to investigators.

No additional details were immediately available.

Police Chief Michael J. d’Entremont and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey are expected to give an update Friday at 1 p.m.

Authorities say the press conference will be focused on soliciting the public’s assistance in learning the identity of the woman.

