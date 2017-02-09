Human remains found along river identified as missing woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Human remains that were found along a river last year in Providence have been identified as a 73-year-old woman who went missing from her Providence home on Christmas Day in 2015.

Providence Maj. David Lapatin said Wednesday the remains are that of Ana Martinez.

Martinez, who had dementia, hadn’t been seen since she walked out of the apartment she shares with her husband on the morning of Dec. 25, 2015.

In October, a tree-trimming crew found the clothed remains along the Woonasquatucket River in Providence’s Olneyville neighborhood.

Lapatin says it appears that Martinez drowned. No foul play is suspected.

He says the delay in identifying the remains was due to the fact that the remains had to be sent to Virginia to be examined by DNA experts.

