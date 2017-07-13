Human remains found in dig for clues in 1980 Penn. police chief murder

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Human remains were found during a dig at a Dartmouth house as investigators looked for clues in connection with the 1980 murder of a Pennsylvania police chief.

The FBI and state police from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania were searching at the house for any clues that would lead them to Donald Eugene Webb, who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Webb is accused of killing Police Chief Greg Adams in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania during a traffic stop back in 1980. He disappeared after the shooting and his rental car was found two weeks later in Rhode Island.

Officials said the house where the search was conducted is owned by Webb’s former wife. The FBI said a hidden room was found in the house, along with a cane that may have belonged to Webb.

The Bristol County district attorney said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the identity of the remains.

VIDEO: Neighbor to N. Dartmouth home where possible human remains have been found. Calls entire situation, "Unbelievable." #7News pic.twitter.com/2HpCF6EBte — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 14, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)