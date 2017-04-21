Human remains found in North Attleborough identified as missing man

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Investigators have positively identified human remains that were found in North Attleborough in early April as those of a missing man.

The deceased individual has been identified as Joseph Pinheiro, 49, of East Providence, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

Pinheiro was last seen by his family on Jan. 9, 2016, and was officially reported missing by his brother on Jan. 18, 2016.

A town resident walking his dog in a wooded area near Betts Drive made the discovery on April 7.

Officials say police conducted an extensive search of the area and discovered other bones, clothing and personal items, all belonging to Pinheiro.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play.

