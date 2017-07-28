Human remains found in Wilmington, DA says

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Human remains were found Friday in Wilmington, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

State police responded around 12:30 p.m. to wooded area off Jefferson Way near Middlesex Avenue for a report of apparent human remains that were found in the area.

Officers identified the remains as those of an adult male.

Officials said a preliminary investigation into the discovery does not suggest foul play.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the man’s identity an cause of death.

State police and Wilmington police are assisting with an investigation.

