BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Sex charges against a Braintree prep school teacher were dropped Tuesday.

Steven Bliss was arrested back in September and charged with engaging in sex for a fee and human trafficking. Both charges have now been dropped.

Bliss’ attorney said his client will pursue civil actions against authorities involved in the case.

