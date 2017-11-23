CLAREMONT, NH (WHDH) —

Sullivan County Humane Society of New Hampshire received a report of at least 9 abandoned cats outside in crates for at least 24 hours on Nov. 12.

Police arrived to the shelter with one medium size dog crate full of cats, according to the humane society.

“The repulsive odor of feces, urine and blood was such an overpowering stench that we all gagged,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

They began removing the cats out of the crate, including one that was reportedly deceased.

The humane society said that this cat was approximately 2-4 years old and covered in bruises and scratches from being trampled in the crate. They believe he died from hypothermia and dehydration.

Volunteers rushed another cat to a vet where they decided to “end her suffering as she was not getting better and showing signs of extensive neurological damage,” according to the humane society.

Volunteers tended to 12 other cats that also were allegedly inside the one crate.

“This is the crate that held 14 ADULT cats for over 24 hours in the cold. This is the crate that was the torture chamber for all and the death chamber for two,” the humane society wrote.

The humane society said that each cat was underweight, had thin hair and were covered in feces and filth.

Eleven of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections and are currently getting medical attention, the humane society added.

A foster home is caring for the 12 cats because the humane society did not have enough room in their shelter. The humane society; however, is supplying their food, litter and other needs.

After three days, their vet bill totaled over $2,200, the humane society said.

The humane society is looking for people to donate as they help get the cats healthy and ready for adoption.They are accepting donations on a GoFundMe page for the rescued cats.

