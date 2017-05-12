Hundreds attend funeral for beloved doctors killed in South Boston penthouse

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – Hundreds of people Friday attended a funeral service for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury South Boston penthouse apartment last week.

Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were killed last Friday. Thirty-year-old Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with two counts of murder.

Busloads of friends, family and colleagues attended the funeral in honor of the beloved the couple. Field’s nephew gave a passionate eulogy, one mourner told 7News.

Teixeira’s attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an bedside arraignment at Tufts Medical Center, where he’s recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure” but said they wanted “to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died.”

Teixeira once worked at the condominium for about three weeks.

Police believe the couple was targeted. The murders remain under investigation.

