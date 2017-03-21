Hundreds attend wake for fallen Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of mourners attended a wake Tuesday in Randolph for a firefighter who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire last week in Watertown

Joseph Toscano, 54, collapsed from a medical emergency while fighting a fire on Friday. He was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the first Watertown firefighter to die in the line of duty since the late 1950s.

Toscano had been a member of the Watertown Fire Department since 1996. His fellow firefighters described him as a “giver” who loved being a firefighter and was always there when needed. He was also remembered for his love of cooking and being the unofficial firehouse chef.

Toscano, who lived in Randolph, is survived by his wife, Maureen, and five children.

“I don’t even have words, it’s so sad. It’s hard to fathom when your dad goes to work one day and doesn’t come home. It’s hard,” said St. Mary’s parishioner Justine McAugley.

Toscano’s wake was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Randolph, where Toscano attended mass regularly with his family. On Wednesday, his funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown at 11 a.m.

“It’s a very sad moment for the entire community to be here for the vigil and the funeral of one of our great firefighters,” said Cardinal Sean O’Malley from the Archdiocese of Boston.

Thousands of firefighters from across the country are expected to gather Wednesday in Watertown to pay respect to Toscano.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Joseph Toscano.

Donations may be sent to:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main St.

Watertown, MA 02472

Road closures in Watertown Wednesday due to Firefighter Toscano’s funeral:

1. Main Street will be closed from Watertown Square to Waverley Avenue.

2. Summer Street will be closed from Mt. Auburn Street to Waverley Avenue.

3. Green Street will be closed from Main Street to Pleasant Street.

4. Whites Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Summer Street.

The roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Town Hall and the library will also be closed Wednesday morning for the funeral and will reopen at 2 p.m.

