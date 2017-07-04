Hundreds become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a special Independence Day in Lowell Tuesday as hundreds of people became U.S. citizens in Lowell.

The naturalization ceremony welcomed 500 new citizens Tuesday. Those who were naturalized come from 92 countries all around the world.

“It’s a big blessing to be an American citizen,” said Daniel Wambuya. “I’ve lived here for 10 years and this a great country. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be a citizen. I feel like it’s a big responsibility but it’s also a great privilege and I’m very happy.”

Officials expect nearly 15,000 new citizens will be naturalized around the country this week in commemoration of July 4.

