BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters gathers at the Statehouse on Wednesday.

Demonstrators demanded that Massachusetts officials support the “Safe Communities Act.”

The act would protect the civil rights of residents by making sure tax dollars are not used to help the Trump administration deport immigrants.

