Hundreds line up for hot dogs as Sully’s opens for season

As if temperatures in mid 60’s wasn’t a sure enough sign that Spring is around the corner, the hundreds who flocked to Sully’s for hot dogs on Thursday definitely is.

Local Bay Staters lined up at the iconic Castle Island eatery for half-priced hot dogs on day in which temperatures topped out at 67 degrees in some areas.

Boston beat the previous record of 65, which was set in 1990.

The National Weather service says the warm spell is expected to stay into the start of the weekend on Saturday.

Normal highs for this time of year in the region are in the low 40s.