Hundreds of cows were rescued from a flooded Florida ranch.

Several volunteers rode horses around the ranch to lead the cattle to dry land.

One of the volunteers offered to let the cows stay on his property until the ranch was cleaned up.

The volunteers said two cows and three calves died but they were able to get the rest of the cattle to safety.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)