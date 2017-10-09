Hundreds of hot air balloons fill sky as world’s largest festival begins

(WHDH) — Hot air balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the weekend.

The city kicked off its annual balloon fiesta, which is billed as the largest in the world.

More than 500 balloons from 22 countries are expected to participate this year.

One novelty for 2017 was the candlestick show that took place Saturday morning. Hundreds of balloons flared their burners before sunrise, creating a spectacular show of light ahead of their launch.

Hot air balloon buffs will enjoy the fiesta until October 15.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)