Hundreds of thousands without power after strong storm wreaks havoc in Massachusetts

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of people woke up Monday without power after heavy winds and rain hit Massachusetts overnight, leaving behind widespread damage.

More than 260,000 customers were without power as of 4:30 p.m. Dozens of schools in the area announced closures or delayed openings.

The fast-moving storm brought torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts. There were reports of downed trees and power lines on cars and roads across the region.

Flooding, along with toppled branches, led to many street closures. In Haverhill, officials said crews responded to downed trees and wires on 80 streets. Some of the lines sparked fires. Massive trees also crashed to the ground in the Saugus area.

The National Weather Service says winds gusts hit 80 mph at times on Cape Cod. The Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says it recorded a 130 mph wind gust during the storm.

In the South Shore town of Mansfield, police inadvertently posted a two-hour school delay on their Facebook page after responding to a slew of storm-related calls.

Service on the MBTA’s Providence commuter rail line was suspended from Providence to Canton due to downed trees. Many other lines also reported delays.

Amtrak service between Boston and New Haven, Connecticut was also suspended due to power outages from downed trees.

Crews are actively working to restore power and clean up downed trees. Many towns have postponed Halloween.

Here’s a look at some of the damage:

John Fitch high way around 7am pic.twitter.com/pMwvKiwPBI — Anthony Bilotta Jr (@bilottajr) October 30, 2017

This tree crushed a car and knocked out power in #Saugus. #7News pic.twitter.com/4WEFVONn5E — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) October 30, 2017

Residents complaining there is no one on scene at some of the downed trees/power lines. Haverhill Police say there is widespread damage. pic.twitter.com/tu9cGN6HiC — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) October 30, 2017

Wall collapses, flattens cars in Worcester https://t.co/C4QjD8YqEC pic.twitter.com/jcQlyoa1bQ — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) October 30, 2017

Smoldering wires at the corner of Groveland and Water Streets in #Haverhill. Police/Fire know about it, but haven’t gotten to it yet. 7News pic.twitter.com/bnJMZmVIa5 — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) October 30, 2017

Dangerous scene in #Medfield. Tree still hanging out on powerlines over Causeway St. Busy morning for utility and cleanup crews. #7news pic.twitter.com/cQY1bxIsTS — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 30, 2017

Please follow @MBTA_CR and subscribe to T-Alerts for service updates as crews work to clear scenes like this one on the Haverhill line. pic.twitter.com/h8VitGyAkN — Keolis Boston (@KeolisBoston) October 30, 2017

