BOSTON (WHDH) - Protests have begun at Logan Airport on Saturday night over President Trump’s executive order to ban refugees from seven Muslin nations from entering the United States for four months.

Protests are intensifying; some chanting and holding signs.

After hours of being held at customs Hahmed Bay was released to greet his family.

Bay was returning from visiting his sick father in Iran.

Bay and his wife, Bahar Bahmani, are from Iran and have Green Cards.

They’ve lived in Boston for eight years, and their 3-year-old daughter was born in America.

“He was away for a month. We were there too. All three of us went. We came back two weeks earlier,” said Bahmani.

Soon after Bay was released, Senator Elizabeth Warren greeted him and the demonstrators while taking aim at Trump.

