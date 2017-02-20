Hundreds protest in Boston against Trump administration’s stance on climate change

BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square, covered in a sea of white lab coats.

Hundreds of scientists and environmental advocates, protested what they see as threats to science and research in the United States.

They called on President Trump and his administration to recognize evidence of climate chance and to take immediate action.

Scott Pruitt, President Trump’s recent pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, sparked concern in some environmental advocates.

Pruitt has cast doubt on global warming and sued the EPA more than a dozen times.

