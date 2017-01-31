Hundreds protest Trump’s immigration order in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of people attended a rally Tuesday outside of Worcester City Hall to protest President Donald Trump and his executive order on immigration.

Worcester is home to nearly 40,000 immigrants and around 37 percent of business owners in the city are foreign-born.

“We are the state that invented America and standing up to bigotry and oppression is what we do in our city,” said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty at the rally.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has joined the American Civil Liberties Union’s lawsuit against Trump over the order. Healey called the lawsuit “harmful, discriminatory and unconstitutional.” The ACLU intervened on behalf of two UMass Dartmouth professors who were detained at Logan Airport over the weekend after returning from a conference in Paris. The professors, who are husband and wife, are both Muslims from Iran and are permanent legal residents of Massachusetts.

