HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WHDH) – Hundreds of people in Kansas returned home on Monday after a wildfire evacuation.

Many families spent their Sunday at Red Cross shelters as the wildfire swept through Hutchinson, Kansas.

Some residents said they feared for their pets that were left behind.

According to law enforcement, no one has been hurt in the fire, including animals.

