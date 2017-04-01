Hundreds take the ‘Ginormous Climb’ to raise money to fight child abuse

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police, prosecutors, politicians and dozens of others stepped up to race to the top of the city’s tallest building—the Hancock Tower. Hundreds of people made the trek to the top of 200 Clarendon, racing up flights and flights of stairs for a great cause.

“I just applaud everyone for coming out today, look at this weather,” said Boston Police Chief William Gross. “I mean really, but everyone’s here for our future. It’s a great thing,” he continued.

The fourth annual “Ginormous Climb” raised money for the victims of child abuse. More than 400 people showed up for the challenge, Saturday. Participants climbed 60 flights of stairs for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

This year’s climb raised more than $135,000 from individuals and teams from across Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, District attorney Conley and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans were among those that participated.

Many participants agreed on who the most important climbers were.

“We have real super hero kid survivors today, and they’re the most special of anyone,” said Jackie Lamont, the event organizer.

The event website said the top fundraising team was the Children’s Justice League from the Suffolk DA’s office. Overall, the event raised $10,000 more than their goal.

