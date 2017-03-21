Hundreds to bid farewell to fallen Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Memorial services are scheduled to take place for a veteran firefighter who collapsed and died while fighting a fire in Watertown last week.

Joseph Toscano, 54, died suddenly Friday. The 21-year veteran of the Watertown Fire Department leaves behind a wife and five children.

Heavy hearts will gather at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Randolph as friends and family prepare to say goodbye to Toscano. It’s believed he suffered a heart attack.

Hundreds of people are expected for the visitation Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. On Wednesday, a somber procession to St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown will get underway, where the funeral is set for 11 a.m.

Toscano attended mass regularly at the church with his family. He loved his profession, including cooking for the entire firehouse.

He is the first Watertown firefighter to die in the line of duty in nearly 60 years.

Father Ixon Chateau says the entire family was always helping out.

“He’ll be missed,” said Father Chateau. “It’s a good family full of faith and love.”

Flags are lowered in his honor. At his home, a steady stream of family, friends, and strangers are reaching out to say that what Toscano did every day mattered to them.

Thousands of firefighters from across the country are expected to gather Wednesday in Watertown to pay respect to Toscano.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Joseph Toscano.

Donations may be sent to:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main St.

Watertown, MA 02472

