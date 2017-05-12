Hunt for man suspected in grisly murder of ex-girlfriend comes to shocking end

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The massive hunt for a man suspected of shooting and killing his former girlfriend inside a Lowell apartment Thursday morning came to a shocking end Friday.

Authorities say a hand hanging out of the trunk of car in Chelmsford led officers to the discovery of 51-year-old Ross Elliot.

A woman leaving an appointment at a doctor’s office on Research Place found the suspected killer’s body in the trunk of her four-door sedan around 1:45 p.m. She immediately phoned police, who made a positive identification.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Nicole White, 44, was found shot in the head and dead inside her Stevens Street home.

Witnesses told 7News that they heard screaming and several gunshots before White was killed around 7:30 a.m.

Officials expressed relief that the manhunt had come to an end, but sadness over the loss of White.

