Hunter aiming at snow geese strikes ferry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say a ferry caught the wrong end of a snow goose hunter who miscalculated his mark.

Game Warden Robert Currier tells WCAX-TV he got a call from staff at Lake Champlain Ferries Dec. 27 saying pellets were striking the ferry as it was coming into the dock.

Currier says the 19-year-old hunter was legally hunting off the shore, but he was not practicing proper safety.

Police have charged Brendan Lamos with reckless endangerment. If convicted, Lamos could have to pay up to a $1,000 fine or spend a year in prison.

Currier says there was no significant damage to the ferry. It is unclear which part of the craft was struck.

