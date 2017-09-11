(WHDH) — A Brookline man and his pregnant wife have been hunkered down inside a Miami hospital as Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc.

This couple, along with 30 others, are sleeping on air mattresses in conference rooms.

Meanwhile, a man from Nahant has a home in Naples. He took shelter inside an office building as he rode out the storm.

“Everybody’s just sitting around, making due with what we have. The rain was so intense and the trees were blowing. You couldn’t see a thing outside the windows,” he said.

He plans to return home later Monday morning.

