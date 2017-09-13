Hurricane Irma Relief Fund

Our sister station in Miami, WSVN 7, has created a relief fund for those affected by Hurricane Irma in South Florida. The 7 NEWS / Feeding South Florida Irma Relief Fund has earmarked $100,000 to Feeding South Florida and encourages others to donate.

Individuals and companies that want to donate to the 7 NEWS / Feeding South Florida Irma Relief Fund can do so by visiting Feedingsouthflorida.org. 100% of the funds will go to local Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

“The Ansin Family Foundation and everyone at WSVN 7 is committed to helping our community and is encouraging others to do so,” said Ed Ansin, WSVN Owner & President. “We are hoping that our gift kick starts the help that is needed.

“Feeding South Florida is incredibly grateful for WSVN’s immediate support,” said Sari Vatske, Vice President of Community Relations, Feeding South Florida. “Relief efforts are always costly and this donation allows us to continue rapid mobilization to serve our community.”

How You Can Help

Donate to Feeding South Florida at Feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818. They are only asking for personal hygiene items, toilet paper, diapers, and cleaning supplies at this time. As soon as power is restored they will need water, food and snacks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)