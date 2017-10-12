MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ophelia is moving northeastwards far out over the Atlantic Ocean.

The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday were near 85 mph (140 kph) with some slight strengthening possible over the next day or two.

Ophelia is centered about 725 miles (1,165 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and is moving northeast near 3 mph (6 kph). The hurricane does not currently pose a threat to any land.

